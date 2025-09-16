CM Rangasamy greets PM Modi on eve of his birthday

Puducherry, Sept 16 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of his birthday on Tuesday.

In his message, Rangasamy lauded Modi's "selfless service, visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the progress of our great nation." He said under Modi's guidance, "India continues to march confidently on the path of development, dignity and global prominence." The CM wished the PM a long, healthy and fulfilling life so he can continue to "serve Mother India with the same dedication, wisdom and tireless spirit". PTI COR ROH