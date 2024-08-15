CM Rangasamy hoists tricolour on 78th Independence Day in Pondy

Puducherry, Aug 15 (PTI) Chief Minister N Rangasamy hoisted the tricolour here on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day celebration on Thursday.

After inspecting a guard of honour presented by the Puducherry police, the Chief Minister said his government was keen to promote the welfare of minorities.

Students belonging to the minorities were extended educational assistance to the tune of Rs 48.42 lakhs benefitting 1674 students during the last three years.

Listing the achievements made in various sectors, the Chief Minister heading AINRC-BJP coalition ministry here, said the police department would be strengthened at a cost of Rs 5.91 crores. "This is part of the steps the government had taken to protect peace and also to maintain law and order in the Union Territory." Rangasamy pointed out that to ensure that students did not drop out of the medical colleges for want of money, the Perunthalivar Kamarajar Education Assistance scheme evolved to help students selected through CENTAC (Centralised Admission Committee) and joined the medical colleges has benefitted so far 89,616 students.

The Ministry had given its nod for waiver of loans totaling Rs 13.36 crores due from farmers as loans to the Puducherry Cooperative bank. As an immediate measure Rs 2 crores had been earmarked under this scheme, the Chief Minister said.

He also took the salute at the march past presented by various contingents of police, home guards, ex-servicemen, NCC and NSS volunteers and students from various schools. He gave away police medals to personnel in recognition of their proficient services.

Teams from 12 States, including Puducherry presented highlights of their respective state's cultures and students from various schools in Puducherry presented cultural programmes. These teams are in Puducherry as part of celebration of three-day Fete De Puducherry (Festival ofPuducherry) held as part of celebration of Liberation Day of Puducherry starting tomorrow.

Speaker R Selvam, Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu Ministers,legislators and officials of the territorial Administration were among thosewho were present.

Chief Minister later hoisted the tricolour on the premises of the Assembly. PTI COR ROH