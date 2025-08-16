CM Rangasamy reiterates demand for statehood for Pondy

Puducherry, Aug 16 (PTI) Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Saturday reiterated the demand for statehood for Puducherry, saying the Union Territory lacked full powers needed to take and implement decisions swiftly.

Felicitating freedom fighters at a function organized by Directorate of Information and Publicity, the Chief Minister said as a Union Territory the elected government in Puducherry was struggling to take decisions and implement them.

"Every time the elected government is under compulsion to get the nod of the Lt Governor to execute its decisions. We are presently under the control of Union Home Ministry. Such hurdles were a practical difficulty for an elected government to function," he said and added that only statehood would be of help and Puducherry could scale greater heights if the elected government gets full fledged powers.

Rangasamy, who is heading AINRC-BJP coalition ministry, said, "We have been persuading the Centre to concede the demand for statehood." He also expressed his gratitude to all political parties, legislators and various organisations for their sustained and united fight for statehood.

Rangasamy said the monthly pension paid to the freedom fighters in Puducherry by the administration would be raised to Rs 15,000 from present Rs 12,000.

He also said several welfare schemes were in force taking care of the housing needs of the down trodden sections, Backward classes and other weaker sections.

Opposition DMK legislator Annibal Kennedy who spoke earlier wanted the Chief Minister to take a delegation of legislators and political party leaders to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister to press the demand for statehood for Puducherry.

