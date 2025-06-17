CM Rangasamy seeks VP's intervention to grant statehood to Puducherry

Puducherry June 16 (PTI) Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy has sought the intervention of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to grant statehood to Puducherry, which is currently a Union Territory.

Rangasamy presented a memorandum to the vice president on Monday during a meeting. Dhankar is currently on an official three-day visit to Puducherry to participate in functions at JIPMER and Pondicherry Central University.

Rangasamy stated that successive elected governments, irrespective of their political parties, have time and again impressed upon the Centre for the need for statehood.

The territorial Assembly had also adopted resolutions with the unanimous support of all political parties and more importantly the people of Puducherry for statehood, he pointed out in the memorandum.

The chief minister emphasised that the elected government of the Union Territory of Puducherry is a limited government, not by the Constitution but by the decades-old law of the Parliament, through the Government of Union Territories Act of 1963 which is still in force.

He stated in the memorandum that even though the government is elected democratically with a Council of Ministers and an assembly, it is unable to function and execute various developmental activities quickly because of a lack of powers at the level of the Council of Ministers.

He also brought to the notice of the vice president that Puducherry is currently not included in the Finance Commission on the ground, resulting in improper devolution of funds for development.

He also pointed out that if statehood is granted to the Union territory about Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 crores under additional devolution of funds as per the existing formula can be expected which will be helpful to take up various infrastructural activities to improve Puducherry as a fast-growing place as a tourism destination.

"With limited powers now we are unable to attract investors for industrial development to generate employment opportunities," Rangasamy said.

He requested the vice president to discuss the granting of statehood whenever possible at higher levels for enhanced tourism and for industrial development.