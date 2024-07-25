CM Rangasamy to present budget for 2024-25 in Pondy Assembly on Aug 2

Puducherry, Jul 25 (PTI) The budget session of the Puducherry Assembly will begin on July 31 with the customary address by Lt Governor C P Radhakrishnan.

Speaker of the Assembly R Selvam told reporters here on Thursday that Chief Minister N Rangasamy will present the budget for the fiscal 2024-2025 on the floor of the House on August 2.

The House will have a discussion on the motion of thanks to Lt Governor's address on August 1.

This is the first Assembly session after the Parliamentary polls held in April this year in which the opposition Congress emerged victorious.

The House has 30 elected and three nominated legislators.