CM Rangasamy unveils plan for new industrial estate, flags off 25 e-buses in Puducherry

Puducherry, Oct 27 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday said the territorial administration proposed to set up another industrial estate to address the unemployment problem.

Flagging off 25 electric buses—including 10 AC and 15 non-AC—procured by the department of transport with Rs 23 crore funding from the Puducherry Smart City Development Limited, Rangasamy said the government was committed to transparent governance.

"Jobs have been provided through competitive exams based on the marks scored by candidates to fill vacancies," he said, adding that his administration was ensuring transparency, leaving "no room for complaints or allegations." The chief minister said the government would enhance candidates' skills and set up a new industrial estate at Sedarapet, where land was available.

Referring to recruitment in various departments, Rangasamy urged employees of state-run undertakings, including the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation, to work with dedication so that the entities could become profitable.

"If the undertakings turn profitable, employees' wages will also rise," he added.

According to a press release, the newly inducted 25 e-buses will be operated by the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation under a public-private partnership with Hyderabad-based M/s Evey Trans Private Limited.

The e-buses will ensure a more comfortable commute for passengers, it said.

Fifteen non-AC and two AC e-buses will operate on existing urban routes, replacing ageing diesel buses that were withdrawn after being deemed unfit for service.

The chief minister and Lt Governor K Kailashnathan also inaugurated 15 smart bus shelters constructed by the Transport Department at Rs 3.25 crore, funded by the Smart City Development Limited.

In addition, Rangasamy flagged off 38 e-rickshaws provided under the same scheme.

Lt Governor Kailashnathan lauded the government's initiatives to protect the environment through the operation of electric vehicles.

Speaker R Selvam, MLA G Nehru, and Transport Commissioner A S Sivakumar were among those present at the event. PTI COR SSK