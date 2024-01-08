CM Rangasamy visits rain-hit areas in Pondy, talks to affected people

Puducherry, Jan 8 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday took stock of the situation in the areas affected by incessant rains that pounded the union territory since January 7, leading to severe water logging and consoled the people.

People made representations to him during his visit to Paavanar Nagar in neighbouring Reddiarpalayam Assembly constituency.

The residents complained to the CM of lack of public toilets in the area. They also told him that the poor maintenance of the big canal running through the residential area had been the cause of inundation of residential areas during rains.

Rangasamy assured the residents that steps would be taken to construct toilets and also desilt the canal so that there would be no suffering in the future.

Agriculture Minister Theni C Djeacoumar visited several villages in Embalam constituency near here and assessed the extent of damage the rain had caused to standing crops.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders including PCC president V Vaithilingam, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and others visited the rain ravaged villages.

Narayanasamy urged the territorial government to provide immediate relief to the farmers who had lost the paddy in the rain in several villages.

Union Territory of Puducherry registered 12 cm rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. Monday. The government declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Puducherry and Karaikal regions today.

The ruling AINRC legislator and former Transport Minister Chandrapriyanga visited rain hit areas in Neduncadu constituency in Karaikal that she represents in the territorial Assembly. PTI COR ROH