CM Reddy orders clean-up drive across three Hyderabad corporations

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to ensure cleanliness in the three municipal corporations of Hyderabad, Malkajgiri and Cyberabad.

Reddy, who held a meeting with officials on urban development, said he would soon undertake field visits in the city.

He said he would not tolerate garbage being found on the roads.

He instructed that the municipal commissioners of the three corporations undertake field visits by 6 am, a release said.

The government has recently trifurcated the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three municipal corporations.

Reddy told officials to set up "smart poles" in the city on which electric cables, CCTV cameras and advertisement boards can be installed.

He asked officials to study the establishment of multi-level parking facilities, including on private land.

The chief minister, who enquired about the government not receiving the expected revenue from hoardings and other sources in the city, directed officials to study the revenue generated in cities such as Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

He suggested that 10 per cent of the advertisement boards in the city be earmarked for government programmes.

The CM also instructed officials to organise a one-day training programme for newly elected mayors and chairpersons of urban local bodies. PTI SJR SSK