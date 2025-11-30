CM Rekha Gupta casts vote, urges high turnout in MCD bypolls

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday cast her vote for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bye-elections and urged citizens to participate in large numbers, calling voting a democratic duty that strengthens governance and development.

Gupta, who voted at her local booth along with her family, described the act as fulfilling her "democratic responsibility".

"Voting is an integral part of the sacred process of our democracy, and our active participation further strengthens democratic values," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

Highlighting that bypolls are being held in 12 wards of the city, she appealed to all eligible voters to reach polling stations without fail.

"Each of your votes plays a decisive role not only in determining the direction of local governance but also in laying a strong foundation for the overall development of Delhi, good governance, and transparency," she said.

Polling began on Sunday morning amid tight security and will conclude at 5.30 pm.

The bye-elections are being closely watched as they are expected to indicate the public mood in the national capital months after the BJP's sweeping victory in the Delhi Assembly elections earlier this year. PTI MHS MNK MNK