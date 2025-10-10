CM Rekha Gupta celebrates Karva Chauth

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday celebrated Karva Chauth at the CM's Jan Seva Sadan, marking her first such festival since taking office.

The event was attended by women leaders, spouses of Union ministers, MPs, MLAs, councillors, senior government officers, and prominent women from Delhi and across the country, an official statement said.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said, "Karva Chauth is a symbol of India's rich cultural heritage and the profound traditions of womanhood. It represents the eternal bond of faith and devotion between husband and wife, as well as the values of sacrifice, love, and unity that define our family system." Speaking to reporters, she added, "Sisters from all over the country must have broken their fast after seeing the moon, and I too am deeply moved by our Indian traditions. I always observe and break my fast in this manner. I congratulate all the sisters of our country, wish them the very best, and would like to say, please take care of your family, society, and country, but yourself first." The celebration included the Karva Chauth Katha, cultural performances, and traditional rituals. Women in festive attire exchanged greetings, sought blessings from elders, and observed fast. PTI MHS MNK MNK