CM Rekha Gupta directs DJB for revamp of city's water, sewage infra

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The sewage infrastructure revamp, Yamuna River cleaning and adequate supply of water in the national capital were among the topics discussed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in a meeting with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials on Wednesday.

Gupta said after the meeting at DJB headquarters, Varunalaya, equal distribution of water, proper sewerage management infrastructure in the city, and replacement of old and damaged sewer and water lines would be carried out by the government in a phased manner. "We took stock of the reasons behind challenges faced by the city every summer: water supply, Yamuna River cleaning, and sewage management. All these are interconnected. Delhi still has 30-year-old sewer and water pipelines which are causing major problems. During the meeting, the functioning of GPS-fitted water tankers, water availability issues and providing sewerage infrastructure in all unauthorized colonies will be done," Gupta told reporters.

Equal distribution of water and providing water from the tap to residents will be rolled out in phases by the government, she added.

"The population of the city has increased in the last 30 years, but the sewage management system and water supply system have not been replaced. The existing infrastructure has not been able to keep pace with the growth; hence, people are facing problems. We are working on improving the entire infrastructure, which was not done by the previous governments," Gupta said. The chief minister was accompanied by Water Minister Parvesh Verma. During a recently held meeting with the sewage management wing of DJB, the minister was apprised about the capacity of existing sewage treatment plants (STPs) and the efforts being undertaken to increase the capacity, like rehabilitation and upgradation work. Currently, of the 37 STPs, 18 are under upgrade projects to increase the overall treatment capacity of DJB. PTI SSM VIT HIG HIG