CM Rekha Gupta flags off NAMo Sugamya Rath, Sugamya Delhi Yatra

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday flagged off the NAMo Sugamya Rath and Sugamya Delhi Yatra from Kartavya Path here on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Gupta said, "Our vision is to make Delhi a model accessible city with barrier-free transport, education, healthcare, and public spaces. Inclusion cannot be achieved by government alone; it requires active participation from every citizen." The event was organised under the Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan. Along with the chief minister, social welfare minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, and other senior officials, innovators, and disability rights advocates attended the event.

According to a statement, the event began with a Swagat Geet followed by the presentation of the Rath and product cart, representing the campaign's objective to promote accessible solutions.

Speaking at the event, Mallikarjuna Iytha, founder and CEO of IDEA, said the Rath would serve as a moving symbol to create awareness and encourage citizen participation in building a barrier-free city.

Jitendra Sharma, founder and CEO of AMTZ, highlighted the role of indigenous innovations in developing affordable assistive technologies.

Mallika Nadda, president of Special Olympics Bharat, called for collective responsibility from society, while Rajesh Aggarwal, chief commissioner of the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD), described Sugamya Delhi as a cornerstone of the National Accessibility Movement (NAMo) and urged other states to replicate the model.

Meanwhile, Indraj reaffirmed the government's commitment to implementing the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.

The chief minister, along with other dignitaries, unveiled the Pledge for Accessibility and flagged off the Rath with balloons carrying messages promoting accessibility, the statement stated.

The Yatra will travel across the city until September 25, conducting sensitisation programmes, showcasing assistive devices, and encouraging citizens to take accessibility pledges, it added.