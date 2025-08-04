CM Rekha Gupta forms committees for new excise, EV policies in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced the constitution of two separate committees for the formulation of the excise policy and EV Policy 2.0.

The excise policy committee will be headed by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, while the electric vehicle policy committee will be headed by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, she said.

In a post on X, the chief minister said, "Keeping social security in focus, the Delhi government has constituted a high-level committee to formulate a transparent excise policy, which will be headed by Cabinet Minister Shri @p_sahibsingh.

"Additionally, a special committee has been formed under the leadership of Cabinet Minister Shri @ashishsood_bjp to develop an effective and public-oriented EV (Electric Vehicle) policy for Delhi. Our government is committed to the holistic development of Delhi and is continuously taking decisions in the public interest. #ViksitDelhi," she said.

Both the excise policy and EV policy have been extended multiple times in the absence of new policies.

In June this year, the government extended its excise policy for the financial year 2025–26. The current policy was extended with effect from July 1 to March 31, 2026.

The extended policy, also known as the old excise policy, came into operation in September 2022 after the then Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government scrapped its reformative policy (2021–22) that ran into rough weather amid allegations of irregularities in its formulation and implementation.

The Delhi government had extended the current Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy until March 31, 2026, as the draft of the new policy will undergo public consultation, which is expected to take time, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh had said last month.

The current EV policy, which was first introduced in 2020 during the previous Aam Aadmi Party rule, lapsed in August 2023. The policy has been extended several times since then.