CM Rekha Gupta forms panel to finalise official logo for Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Delhi government has set up a committee to finalise an official logo for the national capital that will reflect its history, culture, development and aspirations of the people.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has constituted an expert panel to oversee the selection process.

The government had invited logo designs through a competition on the MyGov portal, which closed on September 26. It received around 1,800 entries from across the country, the statement said.

The committee, chaired by the secretary of the General Administration Department (GAD), will evaluate the entries and shortlist the final design. It will also include experts from various universities, while the joint secretary of the department will serve as the member secretary.

"The logo will serve as a new symbol of Delhi's distinct identity. The government wants it to reflect modern, transparent and people-centric governance," Gupta said.

The initiative seeks to position Delhi as a recognisable brand that highlights democratic values, technological progress and citizen participation, she added.