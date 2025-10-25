CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates mini recycler machine in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Launching a mini recycler machine in her Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the sewer lines in the national capital will now be cleaned using advanced, state-of-the-art technology.

Gupta said that the government has procured 16 small recycling machines for deployment across various parts of Delhi.

The recyclers are designed to easily access narrow lanes and streets, efficiently remove sludge from sewer lines, and perform thorough cleaning. They are equipped with the latest technology for sewer cleaning, sludge removal, jetting, and suction.

Sixteen of these machines have already been ordered, and more will be procured as required, the chief minister said, adding that these machines will be particularly beneficial in addressing sewer blockage issues that tend to increase during the winter season.

While presenting the machine in Vaishali, Gupta also announced the commencement of modern sewer line construction and road work in the area, at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

Projects such as the cleaning of the Yamuna river, water treatment initiatives, underground wiring, smart drainage systems, and tree transplantation are progressing rapidly in the city, she said.

Delhi now stands at the intersection of technology and environmental balance. With modern machinery, innovative technology, and visionary governance, the Delhi government is moving swiftly towards achieving the goal of a "Clean, Green and Safe Delhi", the chief minister said.