CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates NDMC's two-day flower festival

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated NDMC’s two-day Flower Festival at Connaught Place, drawing visitors to a colourful showcase of seasonal blooms and various floral themed displays in the heart of the capital.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) opened its festival at Connaught Place's Central Park. The event began with a brief ceremony attended by NDMC officials and citizens.

CM Gupta congratulated NDMC officials stating that the council has helped build Delhi's green and positive image.

“People used to go to Kashmir to get their pictures clicked with tulip flowers, now they don’t need to go there, central Delhi has ample tulips,” she said while inaugurating the flower festival.

"Whenever there is a big event whether it was G20 or the recent AI India Impact Summit, NDMC has done a commendable job of keeping the area clean and planting thousands of tulip flowers," CM Gupta said.

She also urged other civic agencies in Delhi to inspiration from NDMC on how to create more green spaces in the national capital.

"NDMC has become a model civic council for creating green spaces in the country. We want all of Delhi to be this green and vibrant,” the CM said on the occasion.

If the need arises the Delhi government will send horticulture departments of other agencies to come and train under NDMC, she added.

The CM added that the Delhi government will provide NDMC all the necessary resources to help build greenery across the city.

The festival features a range of flower arrangements, landscaped exhibits and horticultural presentations aimed at promoting urban gardening and green awareness.

Families, office-goers and morning walkers were seen stopping by the park throughout the day to view the displays and take photographs, officials said.

NDMC officials said the festival will continue on March 4, with the civic body expecting steady footfall over the two days as the venue remains open to the public.

The annual event is part of NDMC's efforts to encourage interest in horticulture while adding a splash of colour to the Connaught Place area during the spring season, the officials said.