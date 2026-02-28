CM Rekha Gupta interacts with Ladakhi students as they conclude Delhi leg of ABVP's SERU tour

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Students from Ladakh participating in ABVP's Student Experience in Regional Understanding (SERU) tour wrapped up their three-day visit to the national capital on Saturday, before their onward journey to Haryana.

Interacting with the delegation, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said ABVP's initiative is "a commendable step towards strengthening national unity and serves as an effective medium for cultural exchange and promotion," an official statement read.

According to the statement, the students also held a dialogue session with Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood and later experienced a ride on the Metro.

Earlier, after arriving, the delegation visited the Delhi Legislative Assembly, where Speaker Vijender Gupta briefed them on its history and functioning.

The national integration tour began on February 26 and will conclude in Leh on March 10. Under the programme, participants are staying with local families across Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu to promote cultural understanding, the statement read.

ABVP said it has been working in Ladakh since 1990 and launched the SERU yatra in 1991 to familiarise students from the region with India's cultural diversity while also promoting Ladakhi traditions nationwide.

A group of 30 representatives spent the past three days in Delhi, visiting key landmarks, including Parliament House, the Prime Ministers' Museum, Akshardham Temple and the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

ABVP Delhi secretary Sarthak Sharma said the tour met its objective, noting that participants formed close bonds with their host families. "Families bid farewell to the Ladakhi students with tearful eyes," he said, adding many felt they had found a "second home" in Delhi. PTI VBH MNK MNK