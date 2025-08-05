CM Rekha Gupta joins cleaning drive in Delhi's Sanjay Basti, announces Swachhata Challenge

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday took part in the ongoing cleanliness campaign, 'Kude Se Azadi', in Delhi's Timarpur area and urged residents to take collective responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean.

The programme was held in Sanjay Basti.

Gupta, who was accompanied by the local MLA Surya Prakash Khatri, said public representatives across Delhi are working closely with resident welfare associations, NGOs, and religious organisations to ensure cleanliness in their respective areas.

She also announced that a 'Swachhata Challenge' will soon be launched to encourage greater public involvement. Prominent public figures and celebrities will be roped in to raise awareness and inspire citizens to take part, she added.

The upcoming challenge will begin with the nomination of 78 individuals, symbolising 78 years of India's independence. Each participant will nominate five others, creating a chain to expand the reach of the cleanliness drive across the city.

"Today morning, I came across a video of a young boy cleaning a bus stand in Delhi. It was heartening to see such awareness. If every citizen begins to consider Delhi's cleanliness as their own responsibility, no one can stop the city from becoming truly clean," the chief minister said.

She also inspected JJ Colony, reviewed the condition of DDA flats in the area, and interacted with residents.

Gupta said directions have been issued to the departments concerned regarding the necessary development work to be carried out in a timely manner.

The month-long 'Kude Se Azadi' campaign was launched on August 1 and is being run across the national capital to promote community participation for improving sanitation and waste management in the city.

Gupta said cleanliness has now evolved into a people's movement, especially driven by the youth, and highlighted that public participation remains central to the campaign's success.

She also stressed that vacant plots under the Delhi Development Authority will be cleaned as part of the campaign, and instructions have been issued accordingly.

The chief minister was joined by Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, MCD commissioner, senior officials, sanitation workers, and residents during the drive.

She reiterated that the government's aim is not just to promote cleanliness, but to bring about a behavioural shift and instil a culture of hygiene and civic responsibility among citizens.