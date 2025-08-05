CM Rekha Gupta joins 'Kude Se Azadi' campaign in Delhi's Sanjay Basti

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday took part in the ongoing cleanliness campaign, 'Kude Se Azadi', in Delhi's Timarpur area and urged residents to take collective responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean.

The programme was held in Sanjay Basti.

Gupta, who was accompanied by the local MLA Surya Prakash Khatri, said public representatives across Delhi are working closely with resident welfare associations, NGOs and religious organisations to ensure cleanliness in their respective areas.

"Today morning, I came across a video of a young boy cleaning a bus stand in Delhi. It was heartening to see such awareness. If every citizen begins to consider Delhi's cleanliness as their own responsibility, no one can stop the city from becoming truly clean," the chief minister said.

She also inspected JJ Colony, reviewed the condition of DDA flats in the area and interacted with residents.

She said directions have been issued to the departments concerned regarding the necessary development work to be carried out in a timely manner.

The month-long 'Kude Se Azadi' campaign was launched on August 1 and is being run across the national capital to promote community participation for improving sanitation and waste management in the city.