CM Rekha Gupta joins Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday joined the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon and lauded the enthusiasm of its participants.

Sports enthusiasts from all walks of life, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, thronged the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday as it transformed into a sea of humanity with over 40,000 participants converging to celebrate the spirit of running at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon.

Taking to X, Gupta said in a post in Hindi, "This morning, I joined the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium along with Honourable Union Minister Shri @KirenRijiju ji. The thousands of runners participating in this marathon embodied the very spirit that defines this city: hard work, awareness, and an unrelenting passion to move forward." It was a glimpse of Delhi that steps out every morning, striving for a better tomorrow, where fitness is a habit and positive energy a way of life, she added.

The chief minister extended wishes to the runners, organisers, and winners. This very energy and unity are the true hallmarks of a progressive and aware Delhi, she added.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood and several distinguished personalities from the sports fraternity were also present at the event.