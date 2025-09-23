CM Rekha Gupta launches DTC interstate buses from Delhi to UP's Baraut

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched DTC interstate buses between Delhi and Baraut in UP and said more such buses will be launched in the coming month. Speaking at the event, Gupta equated government officials with Lord Hanuman. "Our government officials are like Lord Hanuman. You set their tails afire, and they will work really hard. Since the time our government has come to power, officials are getting an ideal atmosphere of working and are coming up with ideas," she said. Gupta asked Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and department officials to ensure that every month, buses to a new state are launched henceforth. "When I became the chief minister, I would always wonder why Uttarakhand buses are plying here, and buses from Uttar Pradesh are also seen. But where are the buses from Delhi that are plying in other states? "The previous government had stopped them. They did not do anything to ensure that revenue is generated," she alleged. Highlighting the other initiatives of the government, she said they are also carrying out a route rationalisation study of bus routes. "On some routes, there were 15 buses plying, while on some, there were none. We are carrying out route rationalisation so that every route has an optimal number of buses," she added. The chief minister alleged that under the previous government, if a bus broke down in Mehrauli, the workers to repair it would arrive from Narela, leading to unnecessary delays. "We have put in place a system where the vehicles would arrive from the nearest depot. This will save time, money and also lead to less traffic congestion," she added. Her cabinet minister, Pankaj Singh, said that they are working to ensure that DTC regains its lost glory. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC )'s new interstate air-conditioned bus service connects Delhi's Maharana Pratap ISBT with Uttar Pradesh's Baraut, significantly improving daily travel options for commuters and students, officials said on Friday. The total route length is about 60 kilometres, and the fares are reasonable. The minimum fare is fixed at Rs 32, while the maximum fare is capped at Rs 125 for the entire stretch between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Baraut.

The new AC bus service will start from Maharana Pratap ISBT in Delhi and touch Khajuri Khas, Bhajan Pura, Loni Bus Station/UP Border, Loni, Mandolla, Khekra, Katha, Baghpat, Goripur, Saroorpur, and Tyodhi before reaching Baraut and vice versa. PTI SLB HIG HIG