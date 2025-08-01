CM Rekha Gupta launches month-long 'Delhi Ko Koode Se Azaadi' campaign

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta kicked off the month-long multi-agency cleanliness campaign on Friday by wielding a broom, removing old files, and clearing garbage to promote cleanliness and civic responsibility, ahead of Independence Day.

The 'Delhi Ko Koode Se Azaadi' campaign aims to bring together public participation along with various government bodies to set an example, an official statement said.

She emphasised that cleanliness drives succeed only when citizens take the initiative themselves.

"Today, the responsibility to make Delhi clean, green, and beautiful lies with all of us," she said.

The chief minister said that the campaign is a mass movement that will give new momentum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission in Delhi.

She kickstarted the 'Delhi Ko Koode Se Azaadi' campaign at the Women and Child Development Department office premises in Kashmere Gate.

She personally swept the premises to underline the importance of collective participation.

Expressing concern over the neglected condition of the office, she assured that effective measures would be taken to improve it.

"Cleanliness is not just a habit but a civic duty. The time has come for all of us to work together to make Delhi waste-free," she added.

The first day of the campaign was dedicated to cleaning all government offices.

Highlighting the need for efficient waste management, she stressed that the process for the disposal of e-waste and scrap must be made simpler and faster.

She emphasised that cleanliness should not be limited to public spaces alone but must also be adopted effectively in workplaces.

"Every department of the Delhi Government is committed to this special cleanliness campaign with full strength and dedication. Every MLA, councillor, and government employee in the capital is a responsible partner in this change. The greatest strength of this campaign is the people of Delhi – every citizen is an active participant in this transformation. This is not just a government effort but a symbol of collective participation across the city," she said.

Calling the 'Delhi Ko Koode Se Azaadi' campaign a step towards a clean, beautiful, and healthy Delhi, she said in this one month, "together we will clean every street, every colony, every market, and every public space".

"We will remove garbage, increase greenery, and make cleanliness a permanent habit," she added.

The first two days will focus on clearing accumulated waste and pending cleanliness tasks in schools, hospitals, and government offices.

Every Saturday and Sunday, the drive will focus on unauthorised colonies and slum clusters. Special cleanliness drives will be conducted at Yamuna Ghats on August 14, 21, and 28.

Ring Road will undergo intensive cleaning on August 29 and 31. A fund of Rs 5 crore has been allocated to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for this campaign.

To encourage community participation, high-performing Resident Welfare Associations will be awarded- Rs 25 lakh for first place, Rs 15 lakh for second place, and Rs 10 lakh for third place.