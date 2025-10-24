CM Rekha Gupta launches piped water project at BSF camp deprived of supply since 1982

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday launched a water pipeline project at a BSF camp in Chhawla in West Delhi and celebrated 'Bhai Dooj' with the paramilitary force personnel.

Set up in 1982, the camp of the 25th Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) had been deprived of piped water supply.

During her previous visit to the camp to take part in a 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' event on August 11, Gupta had promised to provide piped water supply to the camp, the officials said.

The pipeline, which will be connected to the Dwarka water treatment plant, will also improve water supply in the neighbouring villages, Gupta said while addressing a gathering at the launch event.

The chief minister also said that the Delhi government will ensure the laying of a synthetic track on the camp premises, as requested by the BSF officials.

"After going back, the first thing I will do is to pass an order for providing water connection to your camp. When I visit you next, I will come with a work order for it," Gupta had said during her previous visit to the camp.

A statement from the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Gupta also celebrated the festival of Bhai Dooj with the BSF personnel. On the occasion, she said that the brave soldiers protecting the nation's borders are "the shield of our country" and ensuring their welfare is the government's duty.

The water pipeline will be laid from the BSF Camp to Phirni Road of Chhawla village and will be connected to the Dwarka Water Treatment Plant, the CMO said.