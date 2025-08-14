CM Rekha Gupta launches road safety campaign, calls helmet use an act of patriotism

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched the Delhi government’s "Helmet Wearing Consequences" campaign at Connaught Place, urging people to see road safety and civic responsibility as forms of patriotism.

The initiative, aimed at reducing road accidents and promoting the habit of wearing helmets, seeks to highlight not only the importance of this safety measure but also the dangers of neglecting it, according to a statement.

Speaking at the event, attended by Transport Minister Pankaj Singh, MP Bansuri Swaraj and Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Gupta said road safety was not just an individual responsibility but a shared social duty.

"On the eve of Independence Day, let us pledge to follow road safety rules and maintain cleanliness in our city," she said, adding that wearing a helmet may appear a small step but can save lives and prevent heartbreak for families.

She said that while soldiers sacrifice their lives for the country, citizens can show their patriotism through everyday actions like following traffic rules, keeping the surroundings clean and fulfilling civic duties sincerely.

"Accidents happen suddenly, but wearing a helmet and fastening its strap is in our control," she said.

Gupta also urged the youth to lead by example and inspire others through their conduct. "Our life is not only our own, but also belongs to our family, society and nation. Every step should be taken keeping in mind its impact on society's welfare," she said.

Swaraj encouraged young people to make helmets part of their style, “just like any other fashion accessory”, while Singh linked helmet use directly to personal and public safety.

"Your safety is in your own hands. Wearing a helmet is not just about complying with the law, it is the greatest proof of responsibility towards your life and your loved ones," Singh said, recalling how helmets had saved him from serious injury during his college days.

The minister urged people, especially youngsters, to wear helmets with straps fastened properly and spread the message in their communities. "On this Independence Day, let us resolve to protect ourselves and others, follow road safety rules and make Delhi a model city for safety and discipline," he added. PTI SHB NB