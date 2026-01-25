CM Rekha Gupta launches Rs 300 cr development projects for 3 south Delhi Assembly segments

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inaugurated development projects worth more than Rs 300 crore for three Assembly constituencies in south Delhi, officials said.

Gupta inaugurated projects worth Rs 85 crore in Badarpur, Rs 115 crore in Sangam Vihar, and Rs 104 crore in Deoli, a statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

The projects represent the government’s “firm commitment” to a comprehensive transformation of south Delhi, Gupta said.

The development works include construction and upgradation of roads, drains and drainage systems, strengthening of drinking water supply systems, installation of street lights, and development of parks, dispensaries and community banquet halls, the CMO statement said.

South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, chairman of Delhi Rural Development Board Rajkumar Chauhan, Sangam Vihar MLA Chandan Kumar Chaudhary, and municipal councillors were present at the inauguration functions.

At Badarpur bordering Haryana, the chief minister said the development projects marked the beginning of a long-awaited change.

The government is working in a mission mode to eliminate the Okhla landfill, which has grown to mountainous proportions, and the residents of the area will soon witness a visible transformation, she said.

The chief minister assured that all the development works will be executed with complete transparency and completed within the stipulated timelines with strict adherence to quality standards.

She reiterated the government's commitment to making Badarpur a clean, safe, modern and model Assembly constituency.

At Sangam Vihar, Gupta inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 115 crore, saying the initiatives will address the long-standing concerns of the residents regarding basic civic amenities.

The projects will include large-scale reconstruction of roads, strengthening of sewerage and drainage systems, improvement of drinking water supply, and upgradation of lanes, drains and street lighting, thereby significantly improving the quality of life for the residents, the statement said.

At Deoli, Gupta inaugurated projects related to the construction of roads, expansion of sewerage and drainage networks, strengthening of water pipelines, beautification of parks and public spaces, and development of health and community centres, it said.

The long-pending demand for basic civic amenities in Deoli is being addressed in a time-bound manner, she said.

The chief minister emphasised that the Delhi government's aim is not limited to infrastructure creation, but to bring about meaningful changes in the lives of the citizens, the statement said.