CM Rekha Gupta lays foundation stone of 66 KV grid substation in outer Delhi's Mubarakpur Dabas

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday laid the foundation stone of a 66 KV grid substation in Mubarakpur Dabas in outer Delhi to ensure better electricity supply in the area by strengthening the distribution network.

The substation, equipped with supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and geographic information system (GIS) technologies, will cater to rising electricity demand in Karala, Mubarakpur and surrounding areas, said a Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) statement.

"It will help in enhancing power availability for new housing, businesses and small-scale industries, along with reducing voltage fluctuations and outages. Moreover, it will enable reliable power supply for growing infrastructure in the outer Delhi area," it said.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony was also attended by Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood, Dwijadas Basak, chief executive officer of TPDDL, senior officials of the government and the discom.

The upcoming facility will be equipped with modern 66kV indoor GIS technology, 66/11kV two transformers (capacity 50 MVA), advanced protection systems to handle increased load, and a SCADA-enabled monitoring and control system for real-time fault detection, it said.

It is being constructed with a sanctioned cost of Rs 78 crore and a total built-up area of 2171 square metres, it added. PTI VIT VIT MNK MNK