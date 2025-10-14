CM Rekha Gupta reviews festive travel arrangements at New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed officials to make thorough preparations for crowd management, especially at railway stations, for the upcoming Chhath festival when millions are expected to travel from Delhi to their home towns.

Gupta reviewed arrangements at New Delhi Railway Station and inquired about expected footfall and passenger management from railway officials, according to an official statement.

She also inspected safety measures and facilities across all platforms at the station, interacted with passengers, and issued directions to officials.

The chief minister emphasised coordinated efforts to ensure a hassle-free experience for travellers, it added.

Gupta also inspected the Passenger Facilitation Centre, specially equipped for the convenience of travellers. Members of Parliament, including Manoj Tiwari, accompanied her during the visit.

She said that the Delhi government is working with the central government to ensure that passengers face no obstacles in their journeys.

The CM instructed officials to make thorough preparations for crowd management, as millions are expected to travel from Delhi to their home towns during the festival season.

“This is a government that stands at the service of the public 24×7,” she added.

Gupta described the Passenger Facilitation Centre (PFC) as a testament to the government’s commitment to public convenience, safety and culture.

Built in just three months, the PFC serves thousands of passengers daily under a single roof, offering ticketing, rest areas, clean washrooms, seating, safe drinking water, and special provisions for women, senior citizens, and differently-abled passengers, reducing the need to stand in long queues.

A new foot overbridge has also been constructed to manage passenger movement effectively, keeping traffic flows separate given the expected crowd. PTI SLB SLB SKY SKY