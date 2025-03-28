CM Rekha Gupta slams AAP’s governance, vows transparent administration under BJP regime

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta laid out her vision for the national capital while launching a sharp attack on the previous AAP government, accusing it of prioritising propaganda over governance. She pledged to bring transparency and efficiency to Delhi’s administration.

Speaking at the Times Now Summit 2025, Gupta talked about her political journey, recalling how she started as a student leader at Delhi University before rising through the ranks of municipal politics.

She said that she never expected to become the chief minister and her primary goal had always been to serve as an MLA.

However, when the opportunity came, she accepted the responsibility with dedication.

Hitting out at AAP’s "much-publicised education reforms", she called them an “unguided missile” and alleged they lacked structure and real impact. She dismissed schemes like the Happiness Curriculum, Deshbhakti Curriculum, and Business Blasters as "publicity-driven initiatives that did little to improve actual learning". She alleged that Rs 72 crore was spent on the Happiness Curriculum and another Rs 80 crore on advertising it, while classrooms remained in poor condition.

She announced plans to align Delhi’s education system with the National Education Policy (NEP) and introduce structured coaching for competitive exams like NEET, JEE, CLAT, and CA to ensure students from government schools have equal opportunities.

Similarly, on healthcare, Gupta criticised AAP’s Mohalla Clinic model, calling it a "poorly planned initiative" that lacked adequate infrastructure.

She promised a shift towards strengthening hospitals and medical institutions rather than relying on what she described as a "fragmented approach to healthcare".

Regarding the CM house built during Arvind Kejriwal’s tenure, she said, “I haven’t been allotted a house yet. I’m currently running my office on the street in front of my home, meeting the public there, sitting on a chair in the lane. But the reason for not moving into that house… I feel that the crores of rupees spent on that house do not justify a chief minister sleeping on a luxurious bed. Instead, that money could have built homes for those still sleeping under flyovers today.” Accusing AAP of "massive corruption", she pointed to alleged scams in liquor policy, classroom construction, and DTC buses.

She argued that despite receiving the biggest electoral mandate in Delhi’s history, the Kejriwal-led government "failed" to deliver substantial improvements in governance.

Outlining her roadmap for Delhi, Gupta said her administration would focus on education, healthcare, infrastructure, and public welfare. She promised that the governance under her leadership would be driven by real work rather than media campaigns. With the BJP back in power in Delhi after 28 years, she emphasised that her government’s priority would be to rebuild trust and deliver tangible results for the people.

Speaking about her journey, she said, “Throughout my journey -- from student leader to the chief minister -- I have always believed in taking bold, progressive steps to drive meaningful change.

"It feels really good; there's a sense of pride. Perhaps the God has given me this opportunity, and the party, along with our honourable prime minister, has entrusted me with such a huge responsibility. So, I too want to think and work for the betterment of Delhi." On becoming Delhi's chief minister, she said, "No, not at all! I never thought I would become the chief minister. My dream was to become an MLA, and I worked tirelessly towards it. I contested elections in 2015.."