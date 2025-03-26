CM Rekha Gupta suspends sanitation inspector over non-desilting of drain in Pitampura

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday suspended a sanitation inspector after finding a lack of desilting of a drain in the Pitampura area of northwest Delhi.

The chief minister inspected Pitampura and inaugurated development projects. She directed the removal of unauthorised posters and banners from public property including Delhi Metro pillars, said a CMO statement.

"If we want a clean and beautiful Delhi, everyone’s cooperation is necessary. It is our collective responsibility to protect public property," she said.

During the inspection in ward 57 in Pitampura, the Chief Minister suspended a sanitation inspector finding a lack of desilting of a four feet wide drain in the area, a Delhi government officer said.

During the visit, she went to various blocks in Pitampura, interacted with the residents and directed officials to solve the problems raised by them.

Gupta inaugurated development works completed in SD (C) Block, HP Block, LP Block, RU Block, MU Block and G & JU Block in Pitampura. These works include the construction of new lanes, drains, sewage lines and security gates.

She emphasised that the Delhi government is committed to providing comprehensive, world-class amenities and facilities in all colonies across the city.

Construction of drains in front of Gopal Mandir Marg and City Park Hotel in LP Block at a cost of Rs 36 lakh; improvement of drainage system and strengthening of Outer Ring Road worth Rs 12.86 crores in RU Block; new sewage line in MU block and construction of two stainless steel security gates in G and JU blocks, the statement said. PTI VIT HIG