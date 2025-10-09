CM Rekha Gupta to celebrate community Karwa Chauth at Jan Seva Sadan

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will celebrate the festival of Karwa Chauth with women from across the national capital at the Jan Seva Sadan on Friday. This will be her first Karwa Chauth celebration as chief minister, which she described as "deeply emotional".

Gupta said she was looking forward to joining women in observing the festival that symbolises devotion, love and togetherness.

"Karwa Chauth holds a special place in every Indian woman's heart. It represents faith, family and the sacred bond of marriage," she said, adding that the festival reflects the strength of Indian traditions that continue to unite families and communities.

The celebration will bring together women from different walks of life, including women legislators, wives of members of Parliament, senior women officers, social workers, and members of the chief minister's family, a statement said.

Gupta shared that she has been hosting Karwa Chauth gatherings for nearly fifteen years in different parts of Delhi, it stated.

"For me, Karwa Chauth has never been just about the rituals. It is a time when women come together to celebrate love, support each other, and strengthen the bonds that hold our families and communities together," she said.

The event at Jan Seva Sadan will feature traditional prayers and rituals, along with cultural performances, storytelling sessions and folk songs showcasing Indian heritage, it stated.

"Karwa Chauth is not only a personal expression of devotion; it is a celebration of our culture and collective strength as women," she said.