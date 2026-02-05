CM Rekha Gupta urges plastic industry to enhance recycling to make Delhi cleaner, greener

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) India is at the threshold of becoming a global plastic-processing hub, opening newer avenues of growth for the MSME sector in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday.

Inaugurating PLASTINDIA 2026, a plastic exhibition with a focus on sustainability and industry growth, Gupta called upon the industry to pursue responsible growth.

"India is at the threshold of becoming a global hub of plastic processing. Plastic industry is a crucial segment of the medium, small and micro enterprises (MSME) sector, which will have bigger opportunities in coming days," she said.

She urged the Indian plastic industry to innovate and develop new processes for manufacturing eco-friendly products, while working towards the ambitious goal of recycling 100 per cent of plastic waste. Emphasising the need for responsible growth, she said sustainability must be at the core of the industry’s future vision.

The chief minister highlighted Delhi’s growing plastic waste challenge, and noted that plastic disposal remains a major concern for the national capital, said a statement.

She called upon industry stakeholders to actively support Delhi’s journey towards becoming a greener and cleaner city through enhanced recycling, circular economy practices, and innovative material solutions, it added. PTI VIT VIT MNK MNK