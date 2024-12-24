CM Revanth Reddy accuses China of 'encroaching' over 2,000 km of Indian land since 2014

Hyderabad, Dec 24 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday accused China of "encroaching" over 2,000 kilometres of Indian land since 2014, claiming that the "rulers" lack the courage to discuss the issue and reveal the facts.

Advertisment

Speaking at a book release function, Reddy also expressed concerns about the ongoing conflict between two groups in Manipur, which he attributed to the rich mineral resources in the region.

He questioned why the central government, representing 140 crore people, and the Indian forces have been unable to establish peace in the troubled northeastern state.

"Which corporate companies are encouraging internal war in Manipur?" Reddy asked, mentioning his visit to the state during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s foot march.

Advertisment

"Since we are all busy with our daily lives, we fail to notice what’s happening around us. As a former defence committee member (when I was a Lok Sabha member), I cannot officially reveal the issues discussed in the meetings, but China has encroached over 2,000 sq km. The rulers lack the courage to discuss this subject or reveal the facts, and no one is taking up these issues," he alleged.

Claiming that thousands of AK-47 rifles are being used in Manipur, Reddy emphasised that issues like Chinese intrusion, the internal conflict in Manipur, and the use of illegal weapons need to be discussed in Parliament.

"Whether it is Chinese intrusion, the conflict in Manipur or the use of AK-47 rifles, an extensive discussion on these issues is necessary to control them. Only then can peace be established in this country—peace that is essential for the development of our nation," he stated.

Advertisment

He also recalled Colonel Santosh Babu, a Telangana native, who was martyred during the Chinese attack in 2020. PTI GDK SSK SSK ROH