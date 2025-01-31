CM Revanth Reddy announces 25 per cent budget allocation for education in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 31 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said his government aims to increase the education sector's budget allocation to 25 per cent in the future, up from the current 7 percent.

Addressing students at a school in Rangareddy district on the occasion of its 150th year celebrations, Reddy emphasised the state government's commitment to quality education and skill development and added that discussions are ongoing with Stanford University for a potential collaboration with the state's upcoming Skill University.

He also said there is a huge difference with respect to students enrolled in government and private schools with the latter showing remarkable performance.

“The state government is planning to increase the budgetary allocation to education from the existing 7 per cent to 25 per cent gradually. The state government has allotted Rs 21,000 crore for the education sector in this year's budget,” he said.

Reddy noted that as soon as the Congress came to power in Telangana, Vice Chancellores were appointed for universities.

He further said the state government within one year of its rule promoted as many as 21,000 school teachers and also effected transfers of 35,000 school teachers without any complaints.

The CM said the state government has also increased diet and cosmetic charges to students by 200 per cent so that they need not depend on their parents for petty expenditure.

Revanth Reddy further said the government is also setting up “Young India Sports University” under PPP model to encourage talent not only from Telangana but also across the country.

According to him, some of the educational institutions are losing their sheen which is not good for society. PTI GDK ROH