CM Revanth Reddy appears before court over alleged remarks against police

Hyderabad, May 22 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday appeared before a special court here in connection with a case registered against him in 2023 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against police personnel when he was Congress president in the state.

This is the second time Revanth Reddy appeared before the designated MP-MLA court. The court on Thursday posted the case for judgment to June 12.

Revanth Reddy, had earlier appeared before the court on February 20 this year and he was then examined. He denied the allegations which were leveled against him and preferred trial in the case.

Based on a complaint by a policeman/Police Association President of Nirmal District, a case was initially registered against Revanth Reddy in August 2023 in Nirmal district under relevant sections of IPC and it was subsequently transferred to Begum Bazar police station in Hyderabad based on point of jurisdiction.

The complainant had alleged that Revanth Reddy, as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President then, gave a statement at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad using derogatory language against the Telangana police. PTI VVK GDK VVK ADB