CM Revanth Reddy appears in court over 2023 case

Hyderabad, Aug 20 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday appeared before a local court in connection with a case registered against him in 2023 in Suryapet district.

Revanth Reddy denied the allegations against him and preferred to be tried.

The court posted the matter for hearing on February 4, 2026. State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is also an accused in the case, was absent.

The case was registered against them at Mattampally police station in Suryapet district based on an allegation of wrongful restraint of the public in a road show during an election campaign in 2023.

They were booked under Section 341 (wrongful restraint) and Section 188 r/w 34 of IPC (disobedience to an order promulgated by a public servant).

The CM also appeared in the court on Saturday in connection with two other cases, which were also booked in 2023. They were also posted for the next hearing on February 4, 2026. PTI SJR SJR ADB