CM Revanth Reddy condoles demise of Shibu Soren, recalls support to Telangana statehood cause

Hyderabad, Aug 4 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday paid tributes to JMM founder Shibu Soren, hailing his struggles for the formation of Jharkhand and his efforts to address the problems of tribals.

Soren was a staunch supporter of the demand for Telangana statehood, Reddy said in a condolence message.

The CM also noted Soren's commendable contributions to the fight against the menace of drugs and the exploitation by financiers.

Soren's services to the Adivasi community would be remembered forever, he added.

Praising Soren's support to the cause of Telangana statehood, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao recalled that the departed leader had expressed solidarity with his father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"He (Soren) understood the soul of Telangana, because he had walked a similar path for Jharkhand," Rama Rao said.

Soren, a former chief minister of the eastern state, was undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems.

Soren's death was announced by his son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. PTI SJR SJR ROH