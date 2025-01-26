CM Revanth Reddy flays KCR for absence in Assembly, questions his role as LoP

Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday slammed K Chandrasekhar Rao over his absence from the assembly sessions, and sought to know why the BRS president held the position of Leader of Opposition when he allegedly failed to fulfill the responsibilities that come with it.

Revanth Reddy made these comments at a village in his Kodangal constituency during the launch of four new schemes of the Congress government on the occasion of Republic Day.

The initiatives include Rythu Bharosa (Rs 12,000 investment support to farmers), Atmeeya Bharosa (Rs 12,000 financial assistance to landless families), the distribution of new PDS ration cards, and the Indiramma housing scheme.

"Doesn’t Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, have any responsibility?" Revanth Reddy asked.

"If he is in power, he takes advantage of it. But when he is not, does he refuse to carry out his duty as the Leader of the Opposition? Why should he hold that position when he neglects his role?" he questioned, pointing out that KCR has not attended a single assembly session in the 13 months since the Congress government took office.

Reacting to attacks from BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, he said while Rama Rao criticized him, his own brother, Tirupati Reddy, continued to serve the people of Kodangal despite not holding any official post.

"Rama Rao asks what post Tirupati Reddy holds, but I ask him: Your cousin was a Rajya Sabha member, your sister became an MLC after losing in the Lok Sabha polls, you and another cousin were ministers, and your father was Chief Minister. Despite us serving the people without any post, you still find fault," the CM said.

Referring to an incident in November last year where government officials were attacked during a public hearing for land acquisition in Kodangal, he accused the BRS of "creating hurdles" in his efforts to create job opportunities and promote industrialisation.

Revanth Reddy also highlighted the implementation of the state’s welfare schemes, saying the benefits of Atmeeya Bharosa and Rythu Bharosa would be credited to the beneficiaries' bank accounts starting Sunday midnight.PTI SJR SJR ROH