CM Revanth Reddy invited to speak at Harvard Kennedy School AI Symposium

Hyderabad, Feb 22 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been invited as a distinguished speaker to a first-of-its-kind AI Policy Symposium hosted by the Harvard Kennedy School, on March 27.

The Chief Minister has been invited to address the panel titled “AI as Infrastructure & Compute Power: Impact on Livability & Workforce”, the Telangana CMO said in a post on 'X'.

The session will examine Artificial Intelligence not merely as a technological advancement, but as strategic infrastructure with far-reaching geopolitical, economic, and civic consequences, it said.

"The AI Policy Symposium will be held in-person at the @Kennedy_School campus on March 27, 2026. The formal invitation was conveyed by Ms. Ruxanda Renita, AI Governance Researcher at Harvard Kennedy School and Co-Curator of the Symposium," it said.

The symposium will deliberate on critical themes, including the rapid expansion of data centers, electricity demand and energy diversification, water and cooling systems, land use and housing markets, and governance frameworks required to ensure public trust and community legitimacy, it said.

Discussions will also explore next-generation energy trajectories such as nuclear, renewables, and fusion, alongside the concept of global “compute corridors” and emerging models of distributed and advanced AI infrastructure.

"The invitation acknowledges the Government of #Telangana’s forward - looking vision in positioning the State as a hub for AI-driven growth. It recognizes the Chief Minister’s leadership in advancing the proposed #AICity initiative as part of the #BharatFutureCity vision, focusing on enabling infrastructure, reliable power ecosystems, skilled workforce development, regulatory clarity, and sustainable public-private partnerships," it said.

The participation of the Chief Minister at this prestigious international platform is expected to showcase Telangana's integrated approach to AI governance, infrastructure planning, and inclusive economic development on the global stage, it added.