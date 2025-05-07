CM Revanth Reddy orders high alert, detention of illegal foreign nationals in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 7 (PTI) Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed police officials to be on high alert and detain Pakistan and Bangladesh nationals who are residing illegally in Telangana.

Reddy, who held a review meeting in the wake of 'Operation Sindoor', instructed officials to cancel leaves of employees of all departments which engage in emergency services and step up surveillance and enhance security in all district headquarters and sensitive areas, an official release said.

The state government has decided to hold a rally in support of the Indian Army on Thursday, which will be attended by the CM and his cabinet colleagues, official sources said.

Reddy also asked the officials to tighten security at all foreign consulates in Hyderabad and enhance security measures at all IT companies, besides the police department should keep an eye on the movements of history sheeters and old criminals.

"The CM ordered police officials to detain Pakistan and Bangladesh nationals who are residing illegally. A communication system should be established in the command and control centre. Strict action will be taken against those who disturb peace and security," the release said.

Revanth Reddy emphasised that a strong message of supporting the Indian Army by the entire nation should be rolled out, and political parties should maintain restraint in the difficult times.

The officials concerned have been asked to stockpile blood in blood banks and emergency medicine for emergency needs.

Information about the availability of beds in the private hospitals should be updated from time to time. Strength coordination with the Red Cross. Food stocks should also be made sufficient, the release said.

Ministers and officials should cancel all foreign trips, if any, and remain available, the release said, adding that stringent action will be taken against those spreading fake news.

A special cell will also be set up to curb misinformation that could cause public anxiety and panic, it said.