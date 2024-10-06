CM Revanth Reddy says KCR used Telangana agitation as 'protective shield'

Hyderabad, Oct 6 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took a veiled attack on BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday, alleging that the former used the statehood agitation as a "protective shield" which got him people's respect though it is not the case anymore.

Speaking at an event here where he handed over appointment letters to new recruits in different government departments, Reddy, without taking Rao's name, said people respected the former CM for the sake of the statehood movement.

"He feels that people respected him because of his greatness. But, it was due to Telangana agitation, the sacrifices of unemployed youth. Now that the veil is out, he is not to be seen in public. His children are on the roads and speaking as they wish," Reddy said.

While government recruitment was deferred for years together, the state government has filled up 30,000 job vacancies in 90 days after assuming office, he said.

Referring to the opposition BRS and the BJP attacking the government's Musi river redevelopment project, he said the BJP MPs have the responsibility of securing Central funds of at least Rs 20,000 crore as the party won eight Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

He said BJP MP Eatala Rajender, who is also protesting on the issue of the Musi project, should come along with him to urge PM Narendra Modi for funds for the project.

"Why would Modi ji not give us funds? Are we not paying taxes," he said.

The CM alleged that the BRS is creating hurdles in the implementation of development projects as it fears that it would stand exposed before people if the projects are completed in view of the previous regime's poor record.

The opposition parties should give suggestions on how to rehabilitate those who will be relocated from the Musi riverbed as part of implementation of the Musi project instead of just criticising the government, he said.

The BRS has criticised the Congress government's Musi redevelopment project, alleging motives of corruption. It also expressed concern over displacement of people due to the project. PTI SJR GDK KH