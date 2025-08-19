CM Revanth Reddy urges Centre to supply Telangana's sanctioned urea allocation

Hyderabad, Aug 19 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday urged the central government to supply urea to the farmers of the state in line with the sanctioned allocation.

Revanth Reddy stated that Members of Parliament from Telangana have already raised the issue with Union Ministers, highlighting the problems arising from the inadequate supply of urea to the state despite the approved allocation, the Telangana CMO said in a post on 'X'.

The Chief Minister pointed out that although 8.30 lakh metric tonnes of urea had been allocated to Telangana for the current Kharif season, only 5.32 lakh metric tonnes were supplied so far - a shortfall of nearly 3 lakh metric tonnes - causing significant hardship for farmers across the state, it said.

He also referred to a representation submitted to the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers J P Nadda by the state’s MPs.

The CM further said that he had personally taken up the matter with the Union Minister and that state Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswar Rao had also written multiple times to the Centre regarding the issue.

He alleged that the Centre was discriminating against Telangana by "failing" to supply urea as per the state’s actual needs.

He also criticised the Centre for its continued "negligence", saying despite repeated efforts by Telangana MPs - including raising the matter in Parliament and staging protests on behalf of farmers - the supply still does not match the approved quota.

Reddy reiterated his demand for the immediate delivery of urea in line with the sanctioned allocation to protect the interests of Telangana’s farmers. PTI VVK VVK ROH