CM Revanth Reddy urges opposition unity against alleged vote suppression by Centre

Hyderabad, Aug 30 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday called on like-minded opposition parties to stand united amid what he alleged is the Centre’s misuse of central agencies and attempts to influence the Election Commission to suppress votes.

Speaking at a meeting organised here in memory of CPI veteran Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, who passed away recently, he said supporters of democracy must speak out against "dangerous practices" such as the removal of votes.

He criticised the NDA government’s proposal for ‘one nation, one election,’ calling it a ‘one person, one party election.’ Reddy said the decision to field former Supreme Court judge B Sudarshan Reddy, a Telangana native, as the opposition candidate in the Vice Presidential polls underscores the need to "safeguard democracy".

He further alleged that the NDA government misuses agencies like the ED and CBI to "curb" political rivals ahead of elections.

"The Election Commission is sent to remove votes which would go against it", he claimed.

Revanth Reddy said the current political situation in the country is so dangerous that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had to reach out to voters in Bihar with the slogan 'vote chor, gaddi chhod' (vote thieves, vacate the throne) in Bihar.

He further claimed that one crore new votes were added in Maharashtra in four months between Lok Sabha polls and the assembly elections.

"Such abnormal things are now happening in Bihar. After the parliamentary elections, 65 lakh votes have been deleted in Bihar. It would not stop with removal of votes. (PDS) ration cards of beneficiaries may be removed or welfare schemes can be stopped or the properties can be seized. In such perilous circumstances, all opposition parties should come together and should be united," he said.

The CM exhorted the Left supporters to stand in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi in his fight (against 'vote chori').

Praising the contributions of late Sudhakar Reddy, who had served as CPI General Secretary during 2012-2019, Reddy said his government would take a decision on recognising the services of the departed leader after discussing it in the cabinet.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI General Secretary D Raja quoted many Communist leaders at the event as saying that Sudhakar Reddy stood for the unity of Communist movement.

"Yes, since days of Comrade (Chandra) Rajeswara Rao (former CPI General Secretary), we have been saying there is a need for unification of communist movement on principle basis," he said.

"It is not only for CPI but for all communist parties to do serious introspection why reunification is not happening. If that does not happen, what will happen to the country and the people. This is what all communists, all revolutionaries must think over," he said.

Raja claimed that there is a message for Congress, being the pan-Indian largest secular party, as to how it has to unite other secular, democratic parties in order to "save the nation".

Former Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and leaders from several parties attended the event. PTI SJR SJR ROH