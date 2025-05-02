CM Revanth Reddy welcomes CWC's call for Centre to adopt T'gana's caste survey model

Hyderabad, May 2 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday expressed pride that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has urged the Centre to adopt the caste survey conducted in the state as a model for the caste enumeration in the upcoming census.

In a Telugu post on X, he highlighted that the CWC’s resolution praised the caste survey in Telangana for being conducted in a transparent and scientific manner.

"It is a matter of pride for Telangana. I feel proud that Telangana stood as a role model in a process that will initiate a great social revolution," he said.

He thanked everyone who conducted the caste survey in an effective and transparent manner in the state.

The Congress on Friday asserted that the Centre must adopt the Telangana model if it is sincere about conducting a caste survey and emphasised that the issue was a matter of "fake 56-inch chest versus 56 questions of social justice" posed by the Revanth Reddy-led government. PTI SJR SJR ROH