CM reviews arrangement for shifting of govt offices from Srinagar to Jammu for winter

Srinagar, Oct 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming Darbar Move — the shifting of the capital from Srinagar to Jammu for winter — and stressed on coordination, security and minimum public disturbance during the transfer of the administrative machinery.

Abdullah chaired a high-level meeting to review arrangements for this exercise that will take place on November 1 and 2, an official spokesperson said.

This is a bi-annual practice. The offices would once again — Jammu to Srinagar — before summer. The exercise was resumed recently after it was suspended in 2021.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, and other senior officers of the police and civil administration.

The spokesperson said that the CM directed the J&K Road Transport Corporation and the Traffic Department to arrange additional buses from Srinagar to Jammu to ensure the safe and efficient movement of employees and equipment.

Reviewing the security and traffic management plan along National Highway-44 connecting the two regions and the residential accommodation for employees, the CM impressed upon the Police Department and other relevant agencies to ensure security, especially in residential areas where employees would be located.

The meeting was also informed that medical assistance, comprising doctors, paramedics and ambulances, will remain available along the movement route.

Abdullah also directed the formation of a committee to resolve accommodation-related issues and ensure the readiness of residential quarters.

The meeting also reviewed arrangements of essential services, food, and traffic management, the spokesperson said.

The CM instructed the General Administration Department (GAD) to set up the Winter Secretariat in Srinagar with minimum staff presence. PTI SSB AMJ AMJ