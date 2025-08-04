CM reviews progress of Tawi Riverfront Development Project in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday conducted an extensive inspection of the Tawi Riverfront Development Project, officials said.

A flagship initiative under the Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL), the project aims to revitalise the banks of the river by integrating flood protection with recreational and commercial infrastructure to create a dynamic urban space.

The chief minister reviewed the progress of civil works under Phase-I of the project, which spans from Bhagwati Nagar Barrage to Bikram Chowk Bridge.

He was informed that more than 97 per cent of work under Part-A, which includes the construction component of Phase-I, has been completed, while the target for full completion is set for September, they said.

During the inspection, Abdullah reviewed key features of the project, including the development of multi-tiered promenades along both banks of the river and a central island, construction of flood mitigation infrastructure such as diaphragm and retaining walls, pier protection measures on existing bridges, creation of a central business and recreational zone and installation of interceptor drains to divert polluted nullahs away from the river.

The chief minister was briefed that under Part-A, a total embankment length of 2.70 km is being developed, incorporating four promenades of varying widths and reclaiming around 23 hectares of land, the official said.

He said the Part-B of the project will include finishing works such as construction of connecting roads, food courts, viaducts, toilet blocks, horticulture and promenade flooring.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction with the pace of execution and stressed the importance of its timely completion.

"The project is not solely about urban beautification but about shaping a new identity for Jammu centred on the historic Tawi River," Abdullah said.

He said the initiative will serve both ecological and economic objectives.

He also highlighted the potential of the project to enhance tourism, generate employment and provide sustainable commercial real estate options, including green buildings, parks, sports zones and cultural plazas.

The chief minister reviewed the monetisation strategy being prepared by the CBRE, a commercial real estate and investment services firm, which will support the extension of the riverfront development from Tawi Bridge to Sidhra Bridge in future phases.

Abdullah appreciated the coordinated efforts of the JSCL, the Jammu Municipal Corporation and the Jal Shakti Department and directed the concerned officials to maintain strict adherence to quality and timelines while ensuring sustainability and public convenience throughout the execution of the project.