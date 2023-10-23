CM reviews restoration works in North Sikkim, asks BRO to expedite

Gangtok, Oct 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday asked officers to expedite the work for restoring the roads and bridges in the flood-ravaged towns of North Sikkim.

Tamang chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of restoration works underway in North Sikkim, a day after he visited the district. At the meeting, he urged state officers and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to restore the road between Chungthang and Lachen as soon as possible.

Brig Manoj Gupta, the chief engineer of BRO's Project Swastik, made a brief presentation on the status of the ongoing restoration works being carried out in coordination with the Army and the civil administration to connect the axis from Mangan to Chungthang, through Sangkalang, as well as the alternate route from Naga-Toong.

He said serious challenges were being faced in the restoration work for the Chungthang-Lachen road, which was severely damaged.

The Bailey bridge at Sangkalang will become operational on October 27, which will open the road up to Pegong near Chungthang, he said.

The alternate route, from Naga-Toong to Chungthang, was being built on a war footing, besides a Bailey bridge at Chungthang, which will become operational by November 10, he added.

Brig Gupta said that the axis between Chungthang and Lachung has been connected, but the restoration of the road from Chungthang to Lachen via Rangma Range and Minshithang was proving to be a challenging task.

The chief minister asked the BRO to expedite the work. It was decided that the work would start from both Chungthang and Zema sides to ensure early connectivity. PTI KDK SOM