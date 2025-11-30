CM Rio renews demand to lift Protected Area Permit regime from Nagaland

Kohima, Nov 30 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday appealed to the Centre for lifting the Protected Area Permit (PAP) regime from the state, maintaining that Nagaland must be treated differently based on ground realities.

Speaking at the 'Nagaland United: A Gathering of Faith, Hope and Revival' held at Indira Gandhi Stadium here, Rio said that foreign dignitaries, including evangelist Franklin Graham, continue to face difficulties as PAP clearances are not issued on time.

Graham was supposed to be the main speaker at the programme and also attend the inaugural session of the 10-day Hornbill Festival, which will start on Monday. But he could not attend the programme after his travel documentation and clearance were delayed.

PAP is a travel document required by foreigners to visit certain sensitive areas in the country.

Chief Minister Rio had on November 18 and 28 written to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting early clearance of visas for the foreign tourists, and urging that the PAP regime for Nagaland be lifted permanently, which was reimposed from December last year.

Rio said that although the Centre has relaxed the PAP requirement for Nagaland from December 1 to 10 to facilitate the Hornbill Festival, the temporary measure "does not solve the larger issue".

He said the state Cabinet reviewed the matter in January, and several representations were sent to the Centre since the re-imposition of PAP on December 17 for Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland.

"The state government will continue to pursue the matter for complete and permanent lifting of the PAP regime for Nagaland. Our state deserves to be treated differently, based on the reality on the ground," Rio asserted.

Welcoming Rev Robert Cunville of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), Rio recalled the historic 1972 'Billy Graham Crusade' at Khuochiezie, which he had attended as a youth.

He lauded Cunville's long-standing ministry in the Northeast and extended warm greetings to the visiting BGEA team, asking them to convey Nagaland’s goodwill to Franklin Graham.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the KBPF, NBCC and the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum for organising the programme.

Emphasising unity, Rio urged citizens to uphold peace and coexistence, recalling how the Gospel and education transformed Naga society from a history of conflict to a community anchored in faith and progress.

As the festive season approaches, he called for renewed commitment to brotherhood, harmony and fellowship.

Delivering a powerful gospel message, Cunville urged believers to pause from the world and listen to God's voice.

Thousands of people from all age groups filled the stadium, joining in worship, prayer and reflection during the special revival service. PTI NBS NBS SOM