CM Rise school student ends life in tribal hostel in MP's Dhar; probe panel formed

Dhar, Sep 8 (PTI) A Class XI student allegedly committed suicide in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday by jumping off the fourth floor of his hostel, an official said.

The incident took place at the government tribal hostel in Gandhwani, some 80 kilometres from the district headquarters, he said.

"Yogesh Singh (17), a student of CM Rise School, ended his life by jumping off the fourth floor of the hostel building. We are probing the reason behind this extreme step," said Sub Divisional Magistrate Rahul Gupta.

A two-member committee, comprising Gupta and tribal welfare department assistant commissioner Brijkant Shulka, will probe the incident after which further action will be taken, Collector Priyank Mishra said. PTI COR ADU BNM