CM Rise schools in MP to be called 'Sandipani Vidyalaya'

Bhopal, Apr 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday announced that the CM Rise Schools in the state will be called 'Sandipani Vidyalaya', inspired by the Sandipani Ashram of Hindu mythology.

Yadav was addressing the state-level 'Pravashotsav Programme-2025', to launch the admission in government schools across the state under the 'School Chale Hum' campaign, at an educational institution here.

"Lord Krishna received education in the Sandipani Ashram. So, the name of CM Rise Schools should be after Sandipani. Now, these schools across the state will be named after Acharya Sandipani and called Sandipani Vidyalaya," he said.

Lord Krishna put an end to the misrule of Kansa and propagated the importance of education, Yadav said.

The CM said he himself studied in government schools.

Many great personalities, including former president Dr APJ Kalam who was known as the 'Missile Man of India', ex-president Dr Rajendra Prasad and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, also studied in government schools, he noted.

Yadav said the government has been providing coaching, uniforms, laptops, cycles and scooters to students.

The state is developing in the field of education under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

Earlier, Yadav welcomed girls at the school, completed formalities of their admission to KG 2 class (kindergarten) and also gave them gifts.

The CM also launched a portal of the state education department for the admissions in the schools. PTI ADU GK