CM Rise schools will improve quality of education in MP: Yadav

Ujjain, Sep 5 (PTI) The establishment of 'CM Rise' schools will improve the quality of education in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday on the occasion of 'Shikshak Diwas' (teachers' day).

He asserted his government will provide all facilities in schools so that education standards in the state become the best in the country.

"With the establishment of CM Rise Schools in the state, the quality of education will further improve. I congratulate all the teachers who were felicitated by the school and higher education department on the occasion of Shikshak Diwas," he said.

He also praised state education minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh for his efforts in improving the quality of education in the state.

The CM is in Ujjain, his home town, following the death of his father Poonam Chand Yadav at the age of 100 on Tuesday. PTI MAS BNM